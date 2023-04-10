Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Luton’s goalless draw at Millwall on Saturday saw Rob Edwards' side set a new second tier club record by making it nine successive away games unbeaten in a season.

The Hatters’ previous best at the same level had been in the 1994-95 campaign with Town, then managed by David Pleat, went eight games without defeat on the road, winning six and drawing two.

Although they had reached double figures in the early 1980s, that came over the course of two seasons, with Luton finishing the 1980-81 term with three and then starting the following campaign by going seven without defeat.

It is not quite the all-time club record though, Town having managed 13 games away from Kenilworth Road without losing back in their 2018-19 League One title-winning season, but speaking about yet another unbeaten contest outside of Bedfordshire, Edwards said: “It’s another clean sheet and we’ve got a really good balance of everyone doing the work to make sure we’re tough to beat and break down.

"If you are tough to break down then you’ve always got a chance in the game.

"It would only have taken a little moment and there were one or two half chances we could have come away with all three points.

"I’m not saying we deserved that, I’m not saying anyone did enough to win the game, but it was tonnes of effort on show.

"That’s got to continue, the lads really value it.

"They value the recovery runs and blocks and putting their body on the line to keep the ball out of the net.

"That’s non-negotiable when you’re playing football, especially for our team.”

When asked why he thought his side were so tough to beat on the road, defender Amari’i Bell added: “I don’t even know!

"Everybody just wants to work hard for each other.

“We’ve got a great group here and we just love working hard.