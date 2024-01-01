Hatters set to recall striker from Colchester with a League One move in mind

Taylor due to return to Luton and move on once more

Luton are set to recall striker Joe Taylor from League Two strugglers Colchester United, with the intention of sending him out to another side in the third tier of English football.

The 21-year-old had moved to Essex on a season-long loan back in August, playing 27 times in all competitions, netting 12 goals, including four in his last seven matches, leading the way for the U’s in the scoring charts. He failed to hit the target during the 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham this afternoon though, a game that saw manager Matty Etherington relieved of his duties.

Before his exit though, the former West Ham winger spoke to the Colchester Gazette, as regarding the future of the forward, who scored from the penalty spot as Town beat Coventry City in the Championship play-off final last May, saying: “It looks like Joe Taylor is going back to Luton. I don’t know if that will be before the Swindon game or after it but he’s going back. Of course, we’ll miss Joe.

Luton striker Joe Taylor - pic: Liam Smith