Hatters sign 12 on scholarship deals including Northern Ireland youth international duo
Luton have announced 12 players have signed new two-year scholarships at Kenilworth Road, including Northern Ireland youth internationals Dylan Stitt and Sam Anderson.
Forward Anderson moved to the Hatters in the summer following his time at Dungannon Swifts, whom he made his Northern Irish League Premiership when coming on in the closing stages of their 2-1 victory over Newry City in April.
The 17-year-old also played almost every minute of Northern Ireland’s three 2023 European Championship qualifying group games against Malta, Scotland and Czech Republic last year.
Stitt, who was born in Belfast, also arrived in Bedfordshire this summer after being in Linfield's academy, and scored when representing his country in their U15s/U16s match against Australia U17s.
The pair join fellow new additions goalkeeper Oliver Pipa and midfielder Dominic Martins, the latter moving to Luton from the Central London Pro Direct Academy, in putting pen to paper.
Meanwhile, a number of players who have been with Town’s academy have also agreed deals, including striker Jamie Odegah, who played in the FA Youth Cup for Town as a 15-year-old, and central defender Charlie Emery, who has been with the club since he was six.
Midfielder Charlie Trustram joined Luton when aged just 14, as did wingback Isaiah Harvey, with Luton-born striker Matthew Takawira, part of the U12s, and is hoping to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season.
Forward Tate Xavier-Jones was an U9 with Luton, while Zacharias Ioannides scored in the Floodlit Cup semi-final against Cardiff City for Town, and goalkeeper Cai Hockey continues his journey that started in the U11s.