News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Hatters sign 12 on scholarship deals including Northern Ireland youth international duo

Teenagers all put pen to paper at Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:18 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luton have announced 12 players have signed new two-year scholarships at Kenilworth Road, including Northern Ireland youth internationals Dylan Stitt and Sam Anderson.

Forward Anderson moved to the Hatters in the summer following his time at Dungannon Swifts, whom he made his Northern Irish League Premiership when coming on in the closing stages of their 2-1 victory over Newry City in April.

The 17-year-old also played almost every minute of Northern Ireland’s three 2023 European Championship qualifying group games against Malta, Scotland and Czech Republic last year.

Sam Anderson signs his scholarship deal with the HattersSam Anderson signs his scholarship deal with the Hatters
Sam Anderson signs his scholarship deal with the Hatters
Most Popular

Stitt, who was born in Belfast, also arrived in Bedfordshire this summer after being in Linfield's academy, and scored when representing his country in their U15s/U16s match against Australia U17s.

The pair join fellow new additions goalkeeper Oliver Pipa and midfielder Dominic Martins, the latter moving to Luton from the Central London Pro Direct Academy, in putting pen to paper.

Meanwhile, a number of players who have been with Town’s academy have also agreed deals, including striker Jamie Odegah, who played in the FA Youth Cup for Town as a 15-year-old, and central defender Charlie Emery, who has been with the club since he was six.

Midfielder Charlie Trustram joined Luton when aged just 14, as did wingback Isaiah Harvey, with Luton-born striker Matthew Takawira, part of the U12s, and is hoping to represent Zimbabwe at youth level this season.

Forward Tate Xavier-Jones was an U9 with Luton, while Zacharias Ioannides scored in the Floodlit Cup semi-final against Cardiff City for Town, and goalkeeper Cai Hockey continues his journey that started in the U11s.

Related topics:Northern Ireland