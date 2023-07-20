News you can trust since 1891
Hatters sign Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on a three year deal

Midfielder becomes fourth new addition of the summer for Town
By Mike Simmonds
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read

Luton have signed Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on a permanent deal after the Zimbabwe international agreed a three-year deal at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 29-year-old became a huge fan favourite when moving to Kenilworth Road from Villa Park in January, playing 20 times in total, a massive reason behind the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League via their play-off final penalty shootout success over Coventry City at Wembley.

The former Vitesse Arnhem and Club Brugge player, who joined Villa for £11m back in 2019, has been capped 26 times by the Warriors, but will now link up with his new team-mates once more following their pre-season training camp in Slovenia.

