Hatters sign Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on a three year deal

The 29-year-old became a huge fan favourite when moving to Kenilworth Road from Villa Park in January, playing 20 times in total, a massive reason behind the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League via their play-off final penalty shootout success over Coventry City at Wembley.

The former Vitesse Arnhem and Club Brugge player, who joined Villa for £11m back in 2019, has been capped 26 times by the Warriors, but will now link up with his new team-mates once more following their pre-season training camp in Slovenia.