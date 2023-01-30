Luton have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jack Walton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, with Town stopper Harry Isted moving in the opposite direction on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old joined Barnsley’s academy as a 15-year-old from Bolton Wanderers and quickly became the regular keeper for the U18s.

He also gained international recognition with the England U18s squad and later signed a three-year professional deal with the Tykes.

Walton had two stints on loan at Conference North club Stalybridge Celtic, making his Barnsley debut in April 2018, going on to play nine games in the 2019-20 campaign.

The keeper featured 25 times the following season, beaten by James Collins for Luton’s 1-0 win at Oakwell, while last term he played 10 matches and this season has featured on nine occasions.