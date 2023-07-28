News you can trust since 1891
Hatters sign 'electric' Giles from Wolves for an undisclosed fee

Wingback to add competition at Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 2 min read

Luton have made their sixth signing of the summer with Wolves defender Ryan Giles joining for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Molineux, named Academy Player of the Year in 2018, where he was under the tutelage of U23s manager, and current Town boss Rob Edwards.

It was Edwards who gave him his first taste of senior football when in charge of National League North AFC Telford, where his two goals and seven assists in nine matches helped the Bucks avoid relegation.

Luton boss Rob Edwards has worked with Ryan Giles before at Wolves and AFC Telford UnitedLuton boss Rob Edwards has worked with Ryan Giles before at Wolves and AFC Telford United
Since then, Giles has had a number of loan moves, including a successful one at Middlesbrough last season where he registered 11 assists, the joint best in the Championship, before being reunited with Edwards once more for a crack at the Premier League with Town.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Luton chief said about his new acquisition: “He’s a really exciting signing for us.

"I’ve known Ryan for a long period of time; I gave him his first taste of senior football back at AFC Telford when he was a young kid on loan from Wolves.

“He’s had a few loans and he’s got lots of experience now, culminating in last season where he was one of the most outstanding wide players in the Championship.

"He’s got electric pace and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone who can cross a ball on the run with the quality he can while at full speed.

“He’s going to help us in those moments when we need to transition quickly, and he also possesses outstanding set-piece quality.

"He goes into the mix with Issa (Kabrore) and Alfie (Doughty) for those wing-back positions which is a really exciting area for us.

"He’s shown he’s a very, very good Championship player who is now hungry to show what he can do in the Premier League.”

Related topics:MolineuxLutonWolvesPremier League