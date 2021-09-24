Hatters sign former Spurs youngster Elliot Thorpe

Elliot Thorpe in action for Spurs U21s

Luton have announced former Spurs midfielder Elliot Thorpe has signed for the club on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old becomes the ninth addition at Kenilworth Road since the end of last season, after turning down a new deal to leave the Premier League side in the summer.

Thorpe joined Spurs in 2013 from Cambridge and progressed through the ranks at White Hart Lane, then the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as he was part of the squad that finished second in the U18 Premier League in 2019, scoring once in a 4-0 win against Fulham.

After two seasons with the U18s, he moved up to U23s level and made 18 appearances in Premier League 2 last term, netting twice, both coming in a 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

Thorpe has also been advancing through the Welsh age-groups too, playing at U16 level and was on the bench for Paul Bodin's U21 side in two recent Euro 2023 qualifying matches.