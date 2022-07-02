Hatters sign Nottingham Forest keeper on season-long loan

Ethan Horvath denies Liverpool forward Harvey Elliot during Nottingham Forest's FA Cup clash with the eventual winners last season

Luton have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest’s USA international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old made his professional debut for Norwegian side Molde in 2015, signed by ex-Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He played 56 times, before heading to Belgian League with Club Brugge in 2017, where he made 39 appearances, including three matches in the Champions League, keeping clean sheets against Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Horvath went on to start in the Europa League, winning three league titles in Belgium, leaving on a free transfer for Nottingham Forest last summer.

He played 11 times for the Reds, including as a late substitute in the Championship play-off final win over Huddersfield Town and with eight international caps to his name, is looking to secure his place in the American squad for the World Cup later this year.