Hatters sign Rams midfielder Butterfield

Luton have signed experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Derby County after he had his contract terminated by mutual agreement.

The 29-year-old began his senior career with Barnsley, having spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester United.

He then went to Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, before the Rams spent £5million on bringing him to Pride Park in 2015.

Butterfield played almost 100 times for the Rams, spending time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City, where he played against the Hatters last season.

He played for Town as a trialist in the 2-0 win over Maritimo in Portugal last week and on signing, said: “I’m really excited to get going.

"I think it’s a big season for the club, a really exciting time for the club and I’m delighted to be here.

“They are great lads. I settled in straight away.

"They are a welcoming bunch and I’ve been really impressed so far.

"The manager is good and the way he wants to play this year is really exciting. I feel good.”

On his time out in Portugal, Butterfield continued: “He (Jones) just said to come in for a few days in Portugal and get a feel for the squad and the way they are approaching this season.

“The style of play is going to be good, and I think it’ll be good for me, so he didn’t have to say too much.

"I was really interested in trying to get something done and now we’ve got it done, so it’s great.”

Meanwhile, boss Jones added: "We’re delighted to have Jacob on board.

"He’s fantastic technically and tactically, and great on the ball. He’s always looking for the forward pass.

“One of the big things with all our signings so far this summer has been the experience they have at this level, and he’s got massive Championship experience.

"He’s got 300 games to his name and has been playing in the second tier for the past ten years.

“At 29 he’s at the peak of his career, so he’s another great addition to the squad.”