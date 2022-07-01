Hatters sign Rams midfielder Watson for an undisclosed fee

Louie Watson has signed for the Hatters - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town have announced the signing of midfielder Louie Watson from Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old started his career at West Ham United before leaving the Premier League club in 2020 to join Derby.

He began with the U23s, but then moved into the senior squad and made his league debut for Derby as a late substitute in a 4-0 win over Birmingham City in December 2020.

Watson was a regular feature on the bench for the Rams that season, he featured nine times in total, while made six appearances last term as the Rams were relegated to League One.

After attending an England U15 training camp earlier in his career, Watson was then capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at U18s level and was soon included in the U21s squad, making a further four appearances.