Hatters sign Republic of Ireland attacker Ogbene from Rotherham United

Luton Town have made their first signing of the summer transfer window with the addition of Rotherham United’s Republic of Ireland attacker Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old began his professional career in Ireland, playing for Cork City and Limerick, as he headed to England in 2017 when he signed for Brentford, then in the Championship.

After struggling to break through for the Bees, Ogbene went on loan to League Two Exeter City in the 2018-19 season, playing 18 times, before being recalled to Griffin Park in January 2019.

Following nine sub outings for the Bees in all competitions, the forward joined Rotherham in August 2019 and made 136 appearances across his four seasons with the Millers, which included 36 goal involvements, two promotions to the Championship and a Papa Johns Trophy triumph.

Last term was his most prolific, as utilised in a more attacking role, he scored nine goals and assisted four times in all competitions as the Millers finished 19th in the Championship.

Nigeria-born Ogbene also became the first African player to represent the Republic of Ireland when he earned his first cap in June 2021, and has scored four goals in 15 games since his debut, including one against Latvia this term.