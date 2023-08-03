News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Hatters sign Rovers keeper Kaminski for an undisclosed fee

Blackburn stopper arrives at Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 19:29 BST- 2 min read

Luton Town have confirmed the signing of Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old Belgian had been at Ewood Park since 2020, quickly becoming a fans’ favourite with the Rovers fans, named Player of the Year in his debut season.

He went on to feature heavily in the next two campaigns, with Blackburn finishing seventh and eighth, playing 118 times in total.

Most Popular

On his move to Kenilworth Road, Kaminski told the club’s official website: "I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to the opportunity.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, to play in the Premier League is a dream for every footballer and it’s unbelievable to be here.

"Knowing Luton’s story and playing against them, it’s a well organised team.

"You can see the togetherness on the pitch.

Luton Town have signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers - pic: David Horn - PRiME Media Images / Luton TownLuton Town have signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers - pic: David Horn - PRiME Media Images / Luton Town
Luton Town have signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers - pic: David Horn - PRiME Media Images / Luton Town

"I’ve spoken many times to Amari’i Bell who was my team-mate at Blackburn and he called it home, so it gave me a great feeling about the club."

Kaminski had begun his career in the youth ranks at Gent, then switching to Germinal Beerschot, making 38 appearances before spending a season at OH Leuven.

He moved to Anderlecht in 2012, where he made his Champions League debut, also having loan spells in Cyprus at Anorthosis and FC Copenhagen in Denmark, winning the Danish League and cup double in the 2015-16 campaign.

The keeper then headed to Kortrijk in his home country, eventually returning to Gent, who finished runners-up to champions Club Brugge in the 2020, also playing in the Europa League as well, ahead of his switch to England.

Kaminski, who has been called up to the Belgium squad on a number of occasions, including at the 2020 European Championships, has arrived in time to travel to Germany with his new team-mates for this weekend’s friendlies against Bochum.

Related topics:Blackburn RoversPremier LeaguePlayer of the Year