Luton Town have confirmed the signing of Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old Belgian had been at Ewood Park since 2020, quickly becoming a fans’ favourite with the Rovers fans, named Player of the Year in his debut season.

He went on to feature heavily in the next two campaigns, with Blackburn finishing seventh and eighth, playing 118 times in total.

On his move to Kenilworth Road, Kaminski told the club’s official website: "I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to the opportunity.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, to play in the Premier League is a dream for every footballer and it’s unbelievable to be here.

"Knowing Luton’s story and playing against them, it’s a well organised team.

"You can see the togetherness on the pitch.

Luton Town have signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers - pic: David Horn - PRiME Media Images / Luton Town

"I’ve spoken many times to Amari’i Bell who was my team-mate at Blackburn and he called it home, so it gave me a great feeling about the club."

Kaminski had begun his career in the youth ranks at Gent, then switching to Germinal Beerschot, making 38 appearances before spending a season at OH Leuven.

He moved to Anderlecht in 2012, where he made his Champions League debut, also having loan spells in Cyprus at Anorthosis and FC Copenhagen in Denmark, winning the Danish League and cup double in the 2015-16 campaign.

The keeper then headed to Kortrijk in his home country, eventually returning to Gent, who finished runners-up to champions Club Brugge in the 2020, also playing in the Europa League as well, ahead of his switch to England.