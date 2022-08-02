Hatters sign striker Pepple from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC

Luton have signed striker Aribim Pepple from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton have announced their second signing of the day and ninth in the transfer window with teenage forward Aribim Pepple joining from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 19-year-old, known as Bim, was born in Kettering, moving to Canada with his family at the age of five, joining his local club Calgary Foothills as an U10.

He was snapped up by the first team after impressing in the Canadian Premier League open trials aged just 15.

Pepple then signed his first professional contract in August 2019 and played 13 times for the Cavs before going to Spain to join Getafe’s youth team in March 2021.

The forward netted on his debut for the club’s U19s and later made his international debut for Canada U17s, before returning to Cavalry in April of this year, having also had trials with both Sheffield United and Leicester City.