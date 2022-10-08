Hatters skipper Bradley returns for Baggies clash as Jones makes one change

Town skipper Sonny Bradley is back in the side against WBA this afternoon

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made one change to the team that drew 3-3 with Huddersfield Town in midweek for this afternoon’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, captain Sonny Bradley replacing Fred Onyedinma.

The skipper is expected to drop into the centre of Town's back three, with James Bree returning to his wing-back role.

The visitors bench looked far stronger than it had on Tuesday night as well, Luke Berry and Luke Freeman both named among the substitutes.

Under pressure Albion manager Steve Bruce gave former emergency Luton signing Alex Palmer his home league debut after the keeper replaced ex-Hatters loanee David Button between the posts for the midweek defeat against Preston North End.

Baggies: Alex Palmer, Dara O'Shea, Martin Kelly, Erik Pieters, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore (C), Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend, Jed Wallace, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Grady Diangana.

Subs: David Button, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Adam Reach, Jayson Molumby, John Swift, Tom Rogic, Karlan Grant.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Alfie Doughty, Harry Cornick, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Freeman, Fred Onyedinma.

Advertisement