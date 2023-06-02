Hatters skipper describes lifting the play-off winners' trophy at Wembley as the 'best day' of his career

​​Departing Luton skipper Sonny Bradley described lifting the Championship play-off final winners’ trophy at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as the ‘best day’ of his football career.

The 31-year-old hadn’t actually got on to the field for the game, left out of the 18 as manager Rob Edwards opted for Reece Burke and Dan Potts on the bench, but was still very much part of the match-day squad.

With Luton triumphing 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, club captain Bradley was able to walk up the steps at the home of English football in front of 38,000 Hatters fans and hold the cup aloft, as Town reached the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Speaking about the moment, Bradley said: “In football, considering I didn’t play, that’s probably the best day of my footballing career.

"Just lifting that trophy with this set of lads, absolutely amazing.

"I’ve done League Two, done League One and now I’ve done the Championship, so I’ve got the full set.

"It’s a shame that if I want to play in the Premier League, that’s going to have to be on hold for a bit, but when it comes to the EFL, I’ve done all three now which I’m proud of.”

Sonny Bradley lifts the play-off winners' trophy at Wembley

Bradley and the rest of the Hatters squad got to do it again on Monday as over 20,000 supporters turned out to witness the club’s open top bus tour around the town and promotion party St George’s Square.

The only thing that slightly soured for the former Plymouth and Portsmouth centre half was that team-mate Tom Lockyer, who was stretchered off after collapsing at Wembley, wasn’t in attendance, still recovering in hospital at the time.

Even though the Welsh international had taken Bradley’s place at the heart of the back three, he continued: “I think the manager made the correct decision, putting Locks back in.

"It’s an amazing day, but the only negative was that Locks wasn’t here with us right now as if anyone deserves to lift that trophy in front of all the fans, it’s him, he’s immense.”

Although Bradley will now leave Kenilworth Road after five years and 175 appearances this summer, he will only take the best memories with him from what has been a terrific spell in Bedfordshire, adding: “My Luton Town career has come to an end, it is what it is.

"As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end at some point, and it’s my time.

"It feels like the right time for the club and myself.

"The manager’s been brilliant with me, Gary (Sweet, CEO), Mick (Harford), everyone’s been brilliant with me and I can’t say any more positive things.

"It’s not always been easy, if you look at the positions we’ve finished in the last five years, you might think we’ve absolutely cruised it.

"There have been times when it has been difficult, but we’ve come out the right side and I’m just absolutely proud for everyone at the football club as, Premier League!”

When speaking to fans on stage, Bradley admitted it had been an emotional time after announcing his impending exit this summer, but that if anyone deserved success, it was the Luton followers.

He added: “When I came here five years ago, I never thought to be honest we would get to the Premier League.

"I’ll be honest, I didn’t see it, but we’ve done it and like the manager said, like everyone said, it’s not just about the players here.

"Yes, we’ve done it on the pitch, but it’s you, it’s your football club and you deserve it more than anybody else.

“It’s very emotional, the past few weeks, I’ve been a little bit sad coming in.

"I’d never tell the boys, I’d never tell the manager, knowing that I’ve been leaving, its been hard, but I still had a role to play, getting round the boys and doing my job.

"It’s not about me, it’s about the team, and all these boys have that same attitude and that’s the reason we’re in this position right now.

“It’s really hard to imagine, we were in League One, going to the Championship, to imagine we’re in the Premier League, I never imagined it.