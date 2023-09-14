Hatters skipper in contention to face Fulham but Edwards won't put Luton's international duo 'in jeopardy'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is back in contention for the Hatters’ Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday.

The 28-year-old missed Town’s first home game in the top flight for over 30 years, a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United before the international break, after picking up a quad inquiry during the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Gillingham.

It meant he had to withdraw from the Wales squad for their games against Korea Republic and Latvia, but giving an update on his fitness now, boss Rob Edwards said this afternoon: “He’s trained and trained well over the last few days.

Town defender Tom Lockyer is in contention to face Fulham - pic: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

“We’ve got a good working group, everyone is fit and available.

"Obviously the long term ones, Gabe (Osho), Jordan Clark and Dan Potts are unavailable, but we’ve got a good group to pick from.”

With Luton having a number of players travelling all over the globe in the last week, it could give Edwards a selection headache for the game against the Cottagers.

Chiedozie Ogbene played twice for the Republic of Ireland, although those matches were in Belgium and then Dublin, the latter on Sunday evening.

However, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu earned his third DR Congo cap when playing in South Africa on Wednesday, while Issa Kabore was out in Morocco when featuring for Burkina Faso as their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Eswatini ended goalless.

Defender Amari’i Bell also won two more Jamaica caps when taking on Honduras and Haiti in Kingston, meaning the Luton boss will need to check out how they are ahead of naming his team at Craven Cottage, adding: “He’s (Kabore) trained, so he’s okay.

“Pelly trained today, Amari’i didn’t, he only landed at half 10 this morning and was straight in, so we’ll assess him and see where he’s at, but he’s fine.

"He’s had a long, long journey, Pelly had a long journey and there will be a little bit of tiredness there.