Hatters skipper Lockyer misses out as Luton make four changes for Arsenal clash

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is out of this evening’s Premier League clash against Arsenal after failing to recover from a back injury suffered against Brentford on Saturday.

The Welsh international’s absence is one of four changes made by boss Rob Edwards, although fellow centre half Teden Mengi does play after picking up a knee problem during the same game.

Striker Elijah Adebayo begins a first match since the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in place of Carlton Morris who doesn’t start a Premier League fixture for the first time this term.

Town defender Tom Lockyer is out of tonight's game - pic: Liam Smith

Jacob Brown is included after scoring his second goal in as many matches at the weekend, with Alfie Doughty passed fit and Andros Townsend also in, Chiedoze Ogbene, Tahith Chong and Morris dropping to the bench.

Defender Amari’i Bell has urged his team-mates to respond positive from the disappointment of Saturday, saying: “It’s still positive, its just one game. We know we have to bounce back as we’ve got two big games against some good teams coming up, so we have to keep the right mentality.

“We started losing bodies which is hard for us because we’re losing players in key positions where we’re having to put players where it isn’t natural to them.

"It’s part of the game, it’s always important to know other people’s roles and jobs so if you are put there, then you have to take that responsibility.

“We go again with heads held high, positive. We have to put the game behind us and move on quickly, we need to show the right attitude.”

“We have to pick ourselves up for the games that are coming next week. We’re positive as always. its a great bunch of guys so we’ll pick each other up.”

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Gabe Osho, Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (C), Ross Barkley, Andros Townsend, Jacob Brown, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Tim Krul, Ryan Giles, Luke Berry, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson.

Gunners: David Raya, William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard (C), Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Jakub Kiwior, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice.

Subs: Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reuell Walters.