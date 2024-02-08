Hatters skipper Lockyer thanks Luton fans for their ovation when making his first return to Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town captain Tom Lockyer has thanked the Hatters fans for their amazing show of support over what was a hugely emotional night when he returned to Kenilworth Road for the first time last week.

The 29-year-old has been recovering at home in recent weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest during the early stages of the second half at AFC Bournemouth in December, where he was taken to hospital after receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch, eventually having an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) fitted. He made a first return to the Brache to see his team-mates on Monday, January 29, where he, along with a number of other members of Town’s squad, were presented with a special football to mark their Premier League debut this season.

Lockyer then took his first steps back on the Kenilworth Road pitch ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion game, as he received a truly wonderful ovation from all sides of the ground before kick-off, including the visiting Seagulls fans, as Town followers were able to show their appreciation to the hugely popular Welsh international, who was clearly touched by what he witnessed. Writing on Instagram this evening, Lockyer said: “A very emotional night for me back at the Kenny. Thank you all so much for your support and the reception I received. What a performance from the lads, so proud of this team.”