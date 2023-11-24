Hatters skipper urges Luton to start taking the points that match their Premier League performances

Lockyer insists the belief to stay up is there

​Town skipper Tom Lockyer knows full well that his side needs to start taking some points to back up their performances on the pitch if they want to survive in the Premier League this season.

Following the opening two games of the campaign in which Town were well beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, the Hatters have won a number of plaudits for their efforts since, only ever beaten by more than a single goal on one occasion, that coming in the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

It was the same against Manchester United before the international break, Luton giving a good account of themselves at Old Trafford, going close when Carlton Morris’s header was well saved by Red Devils keeper Andre Onana, only to ultimately leave empty-handed for the eighth time in 12 fixtures, following the 1-0 reverse.

Tom Lockyer looks to find a team-mate during Luton's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United recently - pic: Liam Smith

Lockyer knows they must try to avoid any continued hard luck stories, as he said: “There’s a bit more belief in camp now coming off the back of the Liverpool game.

"We had to stay in the game regardless and you never know what could happen.

"You’ve seen that at (Nottingham) Forest, even though it got to two we got a point from the game.

"So at one-nil, we’re always in the game, but it just didn’t quite happen for us.

"There's plenty of positives, it’s just a frustrating one.

"In a 38-game season, six points from 12 games now is probably not enough to stay in the Premier League, so we’re going to have to start taking some points along with performances.

"Everyone outside the camp doesn’t think we can get results, but we’ve got a belief in camp and I think you can see it.

"The belief is there, the spirit is there.”

The Hatters supporters are certainly making the most of their first foray into the top flight for over 40 years, with both home and away attendances booming this term, Town’s players receiving their now customary rousing reception at Old Trafford following the narrow defeat.

However, Lockyer knows those enthusiasm levels will go through the roof if Luton can start doing the business on the pitch too, adding: “Everyone will enjoy the ride more if come May we’re in the Premier League for another season.

"Of course I almost see it is a free hit every week as we came up through the play-offs, the smallest budget and we’re going to stadiums with history like this so it’s one of those.

"You are enjoying it every week but you enjoy it a lot more when you win games.