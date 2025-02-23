Hatters slide closer to League One after suffering yet another derby defeat

Thomas Kaminski fails to keep out Tom Dele-Bashiru's penalty - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Championship: Watford 2 Luton Town 0

Luton's seemingly inevitable slide towards League One continued with yet another tame defeat this afternoon, as their woeful record at Vicarage Road continued, defeated 2-0 by local rivals Watford.

The Hatters' afternoon started badly with the news that influential defensive duo Kal Naismith and Mark McGuinness had both been ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries, getting progressively worse from there. Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters got the nod in what was a makeshift back three, while the fully recovered Carlton Morris replaced Elijah Adebayo upfront, Jordan Clark named on the bench along with for the first time, January signing Christ Makosso.

Having looked like they were building themselves into the game in the opening stages, as has happened on so many occasions this term, Luton then found themselves behind to a defensive mix-up on 11 minutes as Andersen tried to shepherd the ball back to Kaminski. Mamadou Doumbia got there first though as he went over the body of the sliding Kaminski, referee Andrew Kitchen instantly whistling for a penalty that looked on the dubious side, Tom Dele-Bashiru not worrying a jot about the decision, sidefooting clinically into the bottom corner.

The Belgian international did come off his line well moments later to prevent a low cross being turned in by the completely unmarked Tom Ince, but with Town having to chase a game again, they were thankful to a well-timed tackle by Amari'i Bell inside the area on 20 minutes, with Imran Louza's curler too close to Kaminski.

However, Town were picking the ball out of the net again on 24 minutes with a goal that was yet again down to dreadful defending, Giorgi Chakvetadze bursting away from Andersen to face an isolated Bell. The Jamaican international tried to hold up the attacker, but instead only let him get into the perfect crossing position so when missed his tackle, it meant he could pick out Edo Kaymebe to tap home from a couple of yards out.

Town were struggling to deal with Georgian winger, always looking vulnerable when he got on the ball, which was often. He forced another corner which then led to Luton's best attacking opportunity for a while on the half hour, Izzy Jones breaking away at pace. Having rounded a number of Hornets defenders and making his way into the area, the January addition then threw himself to the floor rather than try to pick out a cross as referee Kitchen unsurprisingly waved his appeals away.

The official did give Bloomfield's men a free kick on 39 minutes when Lasse Nordas went over, but despite the Hornets trying to gift the visitors a way back into it with some comical defending, Town were unable to take advantage, Alfie Doughty's dinked cross headed over at the back post by Andersen. Chakvetadze continued to run the show as he looked for a third before half time, breaking away from a challenge, his shot deflecting into the gloves of Kaminski.

Luton tried to pull one back just before the break, Liam Walsh’s free kick hammering into a home defender as a corner didn't lead to a goal either. Eager to try and alter proceedings, boss Matt Bloomfield made a triple substitution for the second half, Makosso on for his Luton debut and first taste of English football in place of Andersen, with Shandon Baptiste and Jacob Brown replacing Marvelous Nakamba and Nordas.

Brown showed his intent early by winning a corner for the visitors, who then created their best chance of the game five minutes in, Morris doing excellently to get round the back and send over a cross that saw Jones, who had time to bring it down, opt for the volley, as he disappointingly sent it wide. The Hornets looked to add to their lead, passing their way into the Town area as Louza eventually had a pop, Kaminski able to watch it rise over the bar.

With Watford doing their best to give Luton a helping hand back into proceedings as their intensity noticeably dropped, Town still weren't able to turn their territory and possession into goals, as frustratingly their passes were usually over-hit for a goal kick, while whey they got into a cross position, either put to much on them, or located the gloves of Egil Selvic, with the lack of threat, that has been one of the Hatters’ many, many issues this term glaringly obvious yet again.

Baptiste's injury-hit stint continued as he went down for treatment with no-one around and was replaced with 20 to go by Jacob Bowler. Jones continued to be Luton's main hope on the right hand side, with a number of mazy forays and sprints, but even he couldn’t fashion a way back in the contest, his final ball letting him down.

Kaminski prevented Chakvetadze from adding a third in the closing stages, as he palmed away his fierce 20-yarder, ex-Luton loanee Tom Ince dragging off target too. Luton were given six minutes of stoppage time to try and find a consolation, but considering they had hadn't looked like scoring in the 90 beforehand, there wasn't much hope it would lead to anything.

They did almost pull one back midway through, Selvik losing the flight of Walsh's deep cross but was still able to throw himself in front of Jones' volley and prevent the Town fans having one moment to cheer, as it now looks highly unlikely there will be the opportunity to witness their first league win in Hertfordshire since 1994 next season.

Hornets: Egil Selvik, Jeremy Ngakia, Kevin Keben (Mattie Pollock 53), Tom Ince, Giorgi Chakvetadze (James Morris 90), Imran Louza (C), Mamadou Doumbia (Vakoun Bayo 77), Tom Dele-Bashiru, James Abankwah (Franciso Sierralta 78), Yasser Larocci (Ryan Andrews 46), Edo Kayembe. Subs not used: Jonathan Bond, Rocco Vata, Leo Ramirez-Espain, Amin Nabizada.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen (Christ Makosso 46), Amari'i Bell, Izzy Jones, Marvelous Nakamba (Shandon Baptiste 46, Josh Bowler 70), Liam Walsh, Alfie Doughty, Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 83), Lasse Nordas (Jacob Brown 46). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Joe Johnson, Jordan Clark, Millenic Alli. Referee: Andrew Kitchen. Booked: Ngakia 6, Bloomfield 42, Pollock 58, Morris 72. Attendance: 20,252.