Hatters snap up Aston Villa defender on loan

Luton have completed the signing of defender James Bree on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has made over 100 career appearances, the majority of which have been in the Championship after starting out at Barnsley where he became the club’s second youngest debutant at the age of 16.

Bree signed for Villa in the 2016/17 January transfer window on a four-and-a-half year deal, going on to play 28 times for the Midlands outfit, before spending the second half of last termon loan at Ipswich Town.

He joins a a dressing room full of familiar faces having played alongside Martin Cranie, Luke Berry, Elliot Lee and George Moncur at Barnsley, and on the move, Bree said: "It’s lovely to be here.

"I spoke to my agent yesterday and it’s all come pretty quickly since then.

"It got sorted late today and I’m happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

"There’s a good strong connection between the players who have played at Luton and at Barnsley, so I definitely know a few of them and they know what they are getting from me.

"I’ve played in the Championship now for two or three seasons and I know what it’s all about.

"It’s hard work every week and a battle, but with a bit of quality in the team you can go far.

“It was an obvious choice for me to come and play Championship football.

"I spoke to Graeme (Jones) on the phone and he was really welcoming, made me feel at home and that he wanted me, so it was an obvious decision as soon as I spoke to him.”

After seeing Kenilworth Road this afternoon, Bree added: “It’s the first time I’ve been here.

"I’ve never played here, so it was a nice surprise because I haven’t seen many grounds like this one recently.

"I’ve heard there’s a great atmosphere here so I can’t wait to get out there and play.”