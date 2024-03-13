Hatters stalwart earns huge praise from Edwards as he 'typifies' Luton Town's collective spirt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-serving midfielder Luke Berry drew real praise from manager Rob Edwards for the impact he is continuing to make despite what has been a limited role in the Hatters’ Premier League season so far.

After making his top flight debut in the opening day 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, the 31-year-old only had one more top flight run-out before the turn of the year, that in the 1-0 loss against Spurs at Kenilworth Road. He did feature in both Carabao Cup matches with Gillingham and Exeter City, but since 2024 rolled around, has featured in five of Luton’s last seven top flight matches, versus Burnley, Brighton Sheffield United, Manchester United, his latest cameo coming in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introduced as part of a triple substitution by Edwards, joining Andros Townsend and Zack Nelson on the field, he showed his intentions immediately, clattering into former Watford midfielder Will Hughes to pick up a yellow card from referee Sunny Singh Gill. However, Berry timed his next challenge to perfection, winning the ball back from Naouirou Ahamada to start the move that saw Cauley Woodrow flick home Townsend’s delivery, the midfielder also at full stretch to try and turn the cross in having burst into the area as well.

Luke Berry looks to win the ball back against Crystal Palace on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

With Luton suffering a lengthy injury list, there is every chance that Berry, who is one of four players, along with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Dan Potts and James Shea, to remain at the club since their days in League Two, will play a further part against Bournemouth this evening, plus Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Discussing the midfielder, Edwards said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Bez. We’ve got a few stalwarts here who have been a big, big part of this club’s journey from the lower leagues. Luke Berry is one of those lads and for him to have seven Premier League appearances, it’s really, really special. It was great for him to come on and have an influence in the game, but I think it shows how with it he is and how with it the whole group and whole squad are as well.