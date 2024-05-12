Hatters star Ross Barkley believes Luton's supporters have been 'unmatched' in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midfielder hails Town fans as ‘incredible’

Hatters midfielder Ross Barkley believes the support that he and his fellow Luton team-mates have received this season has been ‘unmatched’ by any other set of fans in the Premier League.

The Town fans were out in their numbers once more at West Ham on Saturday for what was their last away game in the top flight, realistically relegated following the 3-1 loss. Rob Edwards’ men had gone into the clash needing a point at the very least to keep their hopes of staying up alive, but despite leading through Sambi Lokonga’s first goal from the club, a flying header from Alfie Doughty’s cross, conceded three times after the break to end up being comprehensively defeated.

Even though Nottingham Forest failed to pick up the draw that would put the stamp on their own survival, losing 3-2 to Chelsea at the City Ground in the evening kick-off, it mattered little, Town’s vastly inferior goal difference meaning there will be no final day heroics on this occasion, as they join Burnley and Sheffield United back in the second tier once more.

Town midfielder Ross Barkley - pic: Liam Smith

Barkley, who has been one of the star performers this term, described by many Hatters followers as the best player they have ever seen pull on a Luton shirt, took to Instagram afterwards, writing: “The support this season has been unmatched. Week in week out. You've been incredible! Proud to represent this amazing club.”