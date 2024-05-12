Hatters star Ross Barkley believes Luton's supporters have been 'unmatched' in the Premier League
Hatters midfielder Ross Barkley believes the support that he and his fellow Luton team-mates have received this season has been ‘unmatched’ by any other set of fans in the Premier League.
The Town fans were out in their numbers once more at West Ham on Saturday for what was their last away game in the top flight, realistically relegated following the 3-1 loss. Rob Edwards’ men had gone into the clash needing a point at the very least to keep their hopes of staying up alive, but despite leading through Sambi Lokonga’s first goal from the club, a flying header from Alfie Doughty’s cross, conceded three times after the break to end up being comprehensively defeated.
Even though Nottingham Forest failed to pick up the draw that would put the stamp on their own survival, losing 3-2 to Chelsea at the City Ground in the evening kick-off, it mattered little, Town’s vastly inferior goal difference meaning there will be no final day heroics on this occasion, as they join Burnley and Sheffield United back in the second tier once more.
Barkley, who has been one of the star performers this term, described by many Hatters followers as the best player they have ever seen pull on a Luton shirt, took to Instagram afterwards, writing: “The support this season has been unmatched. Week in week out. You've been incredible! Proud to represent this amazing club.”
Unfortunately for the midfielder, his efforts at keeping Town up lasted just 40 minutes at the London Stadium, as he had to go off before the break with Luton 1-0 to the good, Jordan Clark on in his place. It might well turn out to be his last outing of the campaign too, as asked what the issue had been, boss Rob Edwards said: “I think he pulled his calf. At that stage we were all right, one-nil up, so that was disappointing. Clicker’s an important player for us and came on, and that was that, but we’ll see how Ross is.”