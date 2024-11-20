Hatters starlet features as England U20s earn a point in Poland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nelson comes on in both matches

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton midfielder Zack Nelson came off the bench as England’s Elite League squad took another step forwards in the U20 Euro Elite League after drawing 1-1 with Poland in Pulawy on Tuesday evening.

Having been introduced for the final five minutes during the thumping 4-0 victory over Germany at Chesterfield on Friday night, Nelson was named among the substitutes once more as The Young Lions took the game to their opponents from the outset, Tottenham Hotspur forward Will Lankshear and Sheffield United’s Sydie Peck both going close. England went on to dominate possession, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third, Poland taking full advantage to move in front just before the interval from a set-piece, Filip Luberecki with the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the set-back, Paul Nevin’s side began the second period in a similar way they had played during the opening 45 minutes, grabbing a well-deserved equaliser after just five minutes, Blackpool’s Dominic Ballard skipping past a number of defenders in the box before applying a cool finish. England would continue to probe and press for the rest of the contest, with Hatters’ youngster Nelson replacing Peck for the final 15 minutes.

Zack Nelson played for England's Elite squad this week - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Lankshear and Ballard failed to make the most of their half-chances, as Poland’s best opportunities continued to come from dead ball situations, Jan Zuberek going closest. Late on, England almost snatched victory when Norwich City’s Kaide Gordon went on a brilliant solo run, only to fire against the outside of the post.

England U20s: Matt Young, James Dornelly (Ryan Andrews 60), Elijah Campbell, Jacob Wright (C), Max Alleyne, Kaelan Casey, Kaide Gordon, Sydie Peck (Zack Nelson 74), Will Lankshear, Kamari Doyle (Max Dean 60), Dominic Ballard (Romain Esse 74). Subs not used: Thierry Small, Amara Nallo, Sammy Braybrooke, Ben Cisse.