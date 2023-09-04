Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been named in the Belgium squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Estonia this week.

Domenico Tedesco’s side are currently second in their group, three points behind leaders Austria, with seven points from three games.

Kaminski is one of four keepers alongside Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels and Matz Sels, as part of the squad who head to Azerbaijan on Saturday and then entertain Estonia on Tuesday, September 12.

The 30-year-old joined the Hatters from Blackburn Rovers in the summer and has started all three Premier League matches for Luton so far.