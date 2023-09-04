News you can trust since 1891
Hatters stopper Kaminski named in Belgium squad for Euro qualifiers

Summer signing hoping to win a first cap for the Red Devils
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST- 1 min read

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been named in the Belgium squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Estonia this week.

Domenico Tedesco’s side are currently second in their group, three points behind leaders Austria, with seven points from three games.

Kaminski is one of four keepers alongside Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels and Matz Sels, as part of the squad who head to Azerbaijan on Saturday and then entertain Estonia on Tuesday, September 12.

The 30-year-old joined the Hatters from Blackburn Rovers in the summer and has started all three Premier League matches for Luton so far.

Despite winning U19 and U21 honours, plus being called up to the Belgium squad a number of times in the past, named on the bench 14 times, Kaminski is yet to earn a senior cap for his country.

