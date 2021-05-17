Hatters stopper Sluga named in Croatia squad for European Championships

Luton keeper Simon Sluga

Luton keeper Simon Sluga has been called up for Croatia's European 2020 Championships Finals preliminary squad.

The 28-year-old had spoken before the selection was officially announced about being the 'happiest person ever' if he was chosen, and as expected, he was named as one of the three goalkeepers by manager Zlatko Dalić.

Sluga, who kept 12 clean sheets in 39 Championship appearances last term, will now battle it out with Dominik Livaković and Lovre Kalinić for the number one jersey at the tournament which is being held a year later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Croatia have been drawn in Group D along with England, Czech Republic and Scotland.

They start against England on Sunday, June 13, before taking on Czech Republic on Friday, June 18 and then Scotland on Tuesday, June 22.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Lovre Kalinić, Simon Sluga.

Defenders: Šime Vrsaljko, Borna Barišić, Domagoj Bradaric, Mile Skoric, Josko Gvardiol, Dejan Lovren, Josip Juranović, Domagoj Vida.

Midfielders: Mateo Kovačić, Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Nikola Vlašić, Luka Ivanusec, Mario Pašalić, Milan Badelj