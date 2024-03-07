Hatters striker believes Luton can try and win every game during crucial top flight run-in
Luton striker Carlton Morris believes his side will approach the last 12 games of the season with the confidence they have what it takes to get a result in every game they are involved in.
The Hatters begin their final dozen at Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Eagles the first of seven matches from the run-in that are against opponents currently in the bottom half of the table. After that, Town face AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, while despite having to play Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs who all occupy the top five positions, Morris insisted Luton’s mentality will be key to approaching what will be Town's defining section of the campaign. He said: “They’re big games, every game is a big game, every point’s a big point, but we’ll focus on the next game at hand every time.
"We’ll take it one game at a time and we know we’re capable of winning in every game this season. We know we can give anyone a game on the day, it’s just about keeping it out of our net and coming away with something. It’s going to take every member of our squad, it’s going to take 110 percent effort and hard work and determination, but that’s what we’ve got and that’s what we’ll give every game.”
Luton have suffered badly with injuries in recent weeks, although despite being without Elijah Adebayo, Sambi Lokonga and Gabe Osho, also seeing Amari’i Bell go off early in the contest, they still pushed Aston Villa all the way in a 3-2 defeat on Saturday, Morris himself bagging an eighth of the season. Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer were all also absent as well, but the striker added: “That just goes to show what this squad’s about and what we’re capable of. People don’t mind playing out of position. Anyone will play anywhere and do their bit for the team, which is really good to see.”