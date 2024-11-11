Hatters striker concedes things got 'out of control' during Boro collapse

Town skipper reacts to awful afternoon in the north east

Luton striker Carlton Morris conceded that things got ‘out of control’ during Saturday’s 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Despite the final scoreline, Town, who made five alterations to their starting XI, had made a fairly decent start to the contest at the Riverside Stadium, as they had more possession than their hosts in the opening exchanges, going close through Cauley Woodrow’s blast that was parried by Seny Dieng, Shandon Baptiste unable to get a shot away from inside the box, Liam Walsh also dragging wide from 22 yards.

However, a clever corner routine saw Delano Burgzorg left in acres of space to beat a wrong-footed Thomas Kaminski on the half hour, before Emmanuel Latte Lath then spun Teden Mengi from a simple dinked ball over the top to pass into the bottom corner just before half time. Town brought on Victor Moses for Amari’i Bell at the break, but any hopes of a comeback evaporated within nine minutes, Finn Azaz making the most of some gaping holes in the Luton defence to power in a superb finish, Boro adding a fourth when Mark McGuinness missed his tackle, Latte Lath finding Burgzorg to tap into the empty net.

Luton forward Carlton Morris - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Morris came on as part of a quickfire double substitution, manager Rob Edwards ringing the changes, as although one of those, Jordan Clark, pulled one back from Tom Krauß’s pass, Azaz curled home the goal of the game to add an embarrassing fifth late on. Summing up the afternoon, Morris said: “Not the best but that's football, that's this industry, there are ups and downs.

"I thought Middlesbrough were at it to be fair to them and we weren't at our best after I thought we actually started quite well in the opening half an hour. Ultimately goals change games and they got that goal at an awkward time in the first half and flipped the momentum and then it got a bit out of control so it was a frustrating afternoon.”

The manner in which Town’s confidence visibly drained from their players after Burgzorg had opened the scoring was something that left Morris, who was on the sidelines at that time, incredibly frustrated, as he added: “From where I was standing, I thought they got it wrong, the corner routine. They missed the first man they were trying to get it to, but their man was more alive than ours on the edge of the box to come in and finish the action, so fair play, but on our standpoint we’ve got to look at that and improve.

“That’s the difference at the minute. We need to score in games when we’re on top and the first half an hour, we had the ball in their half for most of the time. We had chances, but they were the first ones to strike. It’s a psychological game as well at times as the confidence that goal took away from us was palpable to see, so we just need to start being more ruthless at both ends for us.

"We conceded at awful times. We need to be more ruthless in both boxes, not just the scoring end, but the defending end as well. Get tighter to men in the box, marking and doing our due diligence defensively. If you’re not going to do that, you’re going to get punished.” Meanwhile, midfielder Walsh also wrote on Instagram afterwards: “Apologies to the fans yesterday, appreciate all the support.”