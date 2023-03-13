Town forward Carlton Morris admitted it was ‘pretty cool’ to score his 15th goal of the season for the Hatters during the 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday, and promised there was still more to come.

The club record signing pounced from close range to turn in Elijah Adebayo’s terrific run and cross to reach the milestone during his 35th outing in the Championship, ensuring Luton took all three points at Bramall Lane.

Morris, whose previous best in a season was 11 when at Barnsley and MK Dons in the second tier and League One, has been a superb addition for Town this term, finding the net four times in his last six matches, three of them winners.

Tweeting afterwards, he said: “Huge away win today!

"Massive shift from the lads, proud of this team thank you to the travelling fans & finally pretty cool to hit 15 for the season more to come ! #hatters.”

Responding to his tweet, @ChrisSansby said: You are rapidly becoming a Luton legend.

"Not just for the goals but for the immense work you do around the pitch.”

Carlton Morris celebrates beating Sheffield United on Saturday

@Joseph_Impey: “Signing of the season.”

@LTFCShirts: “Season of his life, Carlton doesn’t miss.”

@CareersRussell: “Absolutely phenomenal result and performance. What a signing, what a team.”

@gezprioruk: “Fantastic result , who knows where this will lead us to.

"Keep hitting the back of the net coyh!!!”

@neilmadhatter: “Well done young man on another great performance and goal.

"You are a credit to the team Carlton and to your parents."

@Andy_Peacock: “Just sensational. Every single one of you.

"We believe.”

@Neilcp71: “Once again….you and LTFC play up and beyond themselves.

"Magnificent effort from you and your team mates.”

@joshh_h2003: “He looks good, He looks fine.”

@ltfc_rhys: “It feels illegal having a player as good as you.”

@StaceySellars4: “Well done Carlton and thank you.

“Keep banging them in.

"Love this club and these players are something special.”

@westmelton1: “Brilliant at Barnsley and great to see you being a hero at Luton.

"Hope Bfc inserted a promotion bonus.”

@DAZHATTER: “Let's get 2nd place!!!!

“Keep scoring!”

@tomcx85: “Sign 10 year contract now please.”

@Heather14220711: “Thank you for scoring, keep them coming.”

@FensomeConor: “Brilliant mate never felt this buzzing to be a Town supporter doing the town proud!”

@chazabbb: “You truly are that guy carlton.”