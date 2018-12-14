Hatters striker heads out on loan

Luton youth team forward Connor Tomlinson has joined Vanarama National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town on a one-month youth loan.

The 18-year-old forward. who is Luton's youngest ever player to represent the first team when, as a 15-year-old, he came on against Gillingham in the Checkatrade Trophy back in August 2016, will link up with former Town player and youth coach Joe Deeney, who is now in charge at Vauxhall Road.

Tomlinson now has 20 goals to his name so far this season after scoring twice in the Beds Senior Cup win over Arlesey Town on Tuesday night and is eligible to make his debut in their FA Trophy tie at home to Eastleigh tomorrow afternoon.

He will gain valuable senior experience over the next few weeks with games against St Albans City, Welling, Torquay and Chelmsford.

The Tudors website said: "We wish Connor the best of luck while he is with us and thank Luton Town for their help in getting this loan over the line in time for the Trophy qualification."