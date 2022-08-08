Hatters striker heads to Grimsby on a season-long loan

Striker Aribim Pepple has signed on a season-long loan for Grimsby - pic: Gareth Owen

Town striker Aribim Pepple has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road last week from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, where he scored six goals in seven outings.

After fellow new boy John McAtee, who was also signed by Luton last week, returning to the Mariners for the rest of the campaign, now out for the next few months due to a shoulder operation, then Grimsby have acted to bring in Pepple.

Speaking to the Mariners official website about the deal, Mariners boss Paul Hurst said: “Part of it is a little bit unknown!

"At the same time, we have done as much research into the lad himself as we always would.

"Luton have obviously felt that it was worth taking a bit of a gamble, but with the attributes that he has and that he has shown in men’s football, you can see that he is not a young 19-year-old in terms of physically.

"He is well developed, he will, of course, get stronger but he has got the attributes that we’ve looked for and he gives us something different in that forward area than we currently have.

“I felt that it was worth taking that risk as such, but also we are getting a player that is keen to impress.