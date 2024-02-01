Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton forward Aribim Pepple has left Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day to sign for Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old moved to the Hatters in the summer of 2022 from Cavalry FC, having become the first player to score in five consecutive Canadian Super League matches. He is yet to make a senior appearance for Town and spent time on loan at League Two Grimsby Town on loan last term, with 15 appearances for the Mariners, although couldn’t find the net.

Pepple has also spent time at National League outfit Bromley this season, playing six times, failing to register a goal once more. However, he will now go north of the border to join a Caley side, who are sitting in eighth place and host Queen's Park, one spot below them, on Saturday.

A statement on the Inverness website said: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are delighted to announce the signing of 21 year old striker Aribim Pepple on loan from Premier League Luton Town until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. He started his career at Calgary Foothills and signed his first professional contract in August 2019 and played 13 times that season before he announced his departure from Cavalry to move to Spain to join Getafe’s youth team.