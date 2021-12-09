Hatters striker is quick to praise 'fantastic' Clark during Seasiders victory

Town midfielder Jordan Clark

Town goalscorer Elijah Adebayo was quick to praise the efforts of team-mate Jordan Clark during the 3-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was in superb form at Bloomfield Road, setting up Adebayo for his ninth of the season early in the second half, delivering a pinpoint cross for the striker to nod home at the far post.

Clark then found the net himself in stoppage time with a clinical volley from Admiral Muskwe’s ball in to make it two in two for the midfielder, as on his performance, Adebayo said: “Clicker was fantastic all day, picking up positions inside the pocket, finding those passes, getting us forward.

"We were a threat in the first half without actually getting a goal, as it might have seemed like an even game but when we got into their half we looked dangerous.

"That’s what Clicker is like, the best free transfer in history is what the gaffer says and he proves that week in week out, day in day out in training.

“He’s a fantastic pro, I enjoy playing with him and training with him every day, I know what he’s going to do and he knows I’m going to be in that position.