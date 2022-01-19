Hatters striker Jerome's experience and know-how proved 'invaluable' for Luton during victory against table-topping Cherries

Cameron Jerome goes up against experienced Bournemouth centre half Gary Cahill on Saturday

Town first team coach Paul Hart praised the ‘invaluable’ experience on display from striker Cameron Jerome during the Hatters’ terrific 3-2 win against table-toppers Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 35-year-old was starting only his fourth Championship game of the season and a first since October 30, the 2-0 defeat at Preston.

He has still racked up 15 league appearances after joining from MK Dons in the summer, although those have been mainly as a cameo off the bench.

Jerome was back and on the scoresheet in the FA Cup clash with Harrogate last weekend, before keep his place in Town’s XI for the contest broadcast live on Sky, up against former England international Gary Cahill.

He rolled back the years with an excellent display too and thought he had notched a third goal of the season, only to see it controversially ruled out for offside by referee Leigh Doughty.

Hart said: “It was, he’s been used sparingly, but it’s his experience and know-how on the field which is invaluable.

“He’s a tough cookie and if you look at us now, we look a side which is playing on the front foot and doing the basics really well.

"Heading the ball is a big thing, especially in this division, and we’re making strides.”

Paired with top scorer Elijah Adebayo, Jerome's efforts meant Town had two outlets at the top end of the pitch, as they became the first team to put three past Bournemouth in a second tier match this term.

On whether his inclusion was an extra benefit to Luton's leading marksman, Hart continued: “I think it does help him, but he’s been equally prolific up there by himself.

“He’s had a wonderful season and to have someone to share the workload is always helpful to a centre forward."

Despite having had such an illustrious career, with just under 250 appearances in the Premier League and closing in on 600 in total, Jerome had also recently spoken about just how he was continuing to improve his game since arriving at Kenilworth Road.

Hart felt it was vital even at his age, saying: "Until you stop playing football you should always be open to anybody’s suggestions and anybody willing to help you to get better."

Jerome's efforts, along with those of Adebayo, definitely impressed team-mate Kal Naismith too, who added: "What an outlet we had going up to Cameron Jerome and Elijah.

"You could have literally took a ball and punted it 100 feet in the air and one of them would have got it down and got on it for us and got us playing.