Hatters striker Morris nominated for Championship Player of the Month award

Town forward Carlton Morris is up for the Championship Player of the Month award

Luton striker Carlton Morris has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for September.

The club record summer signing from Barnsley scored four goals in his four games, notching against Wigan and Blackburn, plus adding a brace during Town’s 2-2 draw with Coventry.

Although he couldn’t find the net in the 2-0 victory at Hull City, it was still a fine return, as the nomination for the 26-year-old read: “Morris arrived at Kenilworth Road with little fanfare or bravado, but just as off the pitch, opposing defenders don’t notice he is there until he pops up to score.

"His ability to sniff out a chance saw him claim four goals in as many games.”

Town’s top scorer is up against Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Norwich forward Teemu Pukki and Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts.