Hatters striker Morris wins Championship Player of the Month award

Carlton Morris with his Championship Player of the Month award

Luton striker Carlton Morris has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

The club record signing from Barnsley found the net four times during his four matches in the month, including a brace against Coventry, as he beat competition from Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Norwich forward Teemu Pukki and Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts.

Morris, 26, is already up to six goals already for the campaign, as manager Nathan Jones felt it was a richly deserved honour for the impact he has already made at Kenilworth Road.

He said: “Absolutely and it’s not just goals but performance levels, everything he’s done.

“We’re delighted with him, delighted with how he is around the place, delighted with what he does for us, really, really happy.

“We got him because we believed he would add certain things to us and he’s been everything we thought he would be.

“Then the human being he is, we didn't quite know about, we believed we did, but then the human being element side of it is fantastic as well.

“So we’re really delighted, as we’ve said before, we broke our record on him, so we needed him to be, as we don’t spend that kind of money willy-nilly.”

Advertisement

Defender Dan Potts has also been hugely impressed by the manner in which the former Norwich youngster has hit the ground running at his new club, saying: “He’s been good, he’s a good character as well.

“I’ve known Carlton when I was younger growing up, he always had the physicality side to him as well.

“He's always got a knack of being in the right area at the right time and I think that’s something that is built within him.

“The experiences he’s had in the Championship and the leagues below, and it’s great to have that competition, I’ve always said you can never have enough striker options in your team and we’ve got that in abundance.”

Advertisement

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “September was the month that Carlton Morris announced himself fully to the Luton Town fans.

“It had been a difficult start to the season for Luton, so results were much needed in September.

“What you want most from your strikers is goals, and Carlton Morris delivered with aplomb in September.

“The Luton front-man did the business in his four outings, bagging four to himself, to help the Hatters navigate a tricky period.”

Advertisement

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies added: “Luton’s record signing has hit the ground running this season and added a further four goals in five games during September.

“Hatters fans will be hoping Morris’s goals can propel them up the table as they look to consolidate in or around the play-off positions.