News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Hatters striker nominated by PFA for the Championship Players’ Player award

Morris in the running for prize
By Mike Simmonds
Published 21st Aug 2023, 06:58 BST- 1 min read

Luton forward Carlton Morris has been nominated by the PFA for the 2022/23 Championship Players’ Player of the Year award.

The 27-year-old netted 20 goals during last season’s second tier campaign after becoming the Hatters' then club record signing when joining from Barnsley in the summer.

Morris’ also played every minute of the Championship play-off final against Coventry City, scoring in the penalty shootout as Luton triumphed 6-5 to reach the top flight for the first time since 1992.

Carlton Morris during his Premier League debut against Brighton - pic: Liam SmithCarlton Morris during his Premier League debut against Brighton - pic: Liam Smith
Carlton Morris during his Premier League debut against Brighton - pic: Liam Smith
Most Popular

The ex-Norwich City youngster also made history last weekend when scoring the club’s first ever goal in the Premier League when converting from the spot in the 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manager Rob Edwards told the club’s official website: “It’s a great achievement for Carlton, it’s fully deserved.

"He was phenomenal for us last season not just with his goals but his all-round play for us was instrumental for our promotion.

“It was really important for us the amount of winning goals that he scored, whether it was in tight one-goal victories where he’s produced a moment of quality.

“Scoring goals is a difficult thing to do and he did 20 times in the league which was huge for us, so well done to him. We are really proud of Carlton.”

The full nominees for the award are: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough); Josh Brownhill (Burnley); Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City); Carlton Morris (Luton Town); Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United); Nathan Tella (Burnley).

The results will be announced on August 29.

Related topics:Carlton MorrisPFACoventry CityBarnsleyPremier League