Hatters striker Pepple heads to National League side Bromley on loan

Forward leaves Kenilworth Road for the season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read

Town striker Aribim Pepple has joined National League side Bromley on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Kettering, moved to Kenilworth Road last term from Cavalry FC where he had become the first player to score in five consecutive Canadian Super League matches.

Pepple, a former Canada U17 international, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hatters since arriving at Kenilworth Road, but did join Grimsby Town on loan last season, playing 15 times, although failed to find the net.

