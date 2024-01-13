Hatters striker pleased officials 'saw sense' by allowing his Clarets equaliser to stand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton striker Carlton Morris was pleased that the officials ‘saw sense’ and allowed his injury time equaliser to stand in the 1-1 draw against Burnley yesterday.

During the final knockings of the game, and Town staring down the barrel of a 1-0 defeat, Zeki Amdouni on target in the first half for the hosts, Alfie Doughty lofted a left-winger cross into the box which saw Clarets keeper James Trafford come off his line in an attempt to claim. He collided with Luton forward Elijah Adebayo though, which allowed Morris to outjump the covering defenders and nod into the empathy net, on-field referee Tony Harrington letting the goal to stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With VAR unable to find a clear and obvious reason to disallow the goal, despite the contact between the two players, it meant Morris had a fourth of the season, but more importantly, Luton had another point on the board in their battle to stay up this term, also keeping their four point gap to opponents Burnley in tact.

Town striker Carlton Morris applauds the visiting fans at Burnley - pic: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Speaking to TNT Sports about the goal, which was his first since early October, Morris said: “Listen, when needs must, put the two big fellas up top and we'll cause a bit of carnage. I’ve seen a couple of them and to be honest, goalkeepers are going to get protection, so I’m just pleased he saw sense in this one as it's never been a foul. The big fella has just outjumped him and I’m glad he did because it gave me a great chance for a goal .

“I’m just pleased to be on the end of it. I thought the lads were different class first half, we definitely deserved something if not all three points out of the game. The performance of the lads was brilliant, we dug in, that shows our character and what we’re about."

The point means Luton have now taken seven out of the last 12, by beating Newcastle United and Sheffield United in successive matches before the turn of the year. They did so against the Blades when trailing 2-1, and on rescuing another result from a losing position, Morris added: “It keeps momentum and the lads have been brilliant performance-wise. We had the two wins before Chelsea, we were in the Chelsea game as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement