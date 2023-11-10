Hatters striker ruled out for a few weeks after suffering a calf injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward Cauley Woodrow is the latest Luton player set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in training.

Although yet to start a Premier League fixture for the Hatters this term, the 29-year-old has made seven outings off the bench, also starting both of Town’s Carabao Cup matches too.

He came on in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest recently as Town hit back from 2-0 down late on, while was an unused substitute in the 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.

Cauley Woodrow is out of Saturday's trip to Manchester United - pic: Liam Smith

However, Woodrow wasn’t included in the match-day squad for the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, and asked why that was, boss Rob Edwards said: “Cauley hurt his calf, he’s out for a few weeks, so really disappointed.

"He’s another one, he’ll hopefully not be too long, he was really frustrated and we’re disappointed to lose him as he’s been doing really well.”

Woodrow joins an injury list that contains Dan Potts, Mads Andersen, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Luke Berry and Amari’i Bell, with the Jamaican international still not recovered in time for tomorrow’s trip to Manchester United.

Edwards continued: “Amari’s progressing well, he still won’t be quite ready for this one, so the squad will be very, very similar to the Liverpool game.

"We are getting bodies back quite quickly after the international break which I think will be a real positive for us.”

One of those that fit again and hoping for his first ever Premier League appearance this weekend is midfielder Jordan Clark.

The goalscorer at Wembley as Luton won the play-off final in May suffered ankle ligament damage in pre-season, but was on the bench for the visit of the Reds last time out.

Edwards added: “Clicks has had a full week again, he’d only had a couple of days before that one and it was almost needs must with him being around.