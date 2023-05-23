​Luton striker Cauley Woodrow has been ruled out of the Championship play-off final with Coventry City on Saturday after failing to recover from his knee injury.

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road before moving away to join Fulham, returning after a decade away in the summer following a highly productive spell with Barnsley, had finally been getting a run of games before his injury, scoring in the 2-0 win at Rotherham United.

However, he then went off in the 1-1 draw with Reading and hasn’t featured since, as although boss Rob Edwards had hoped he would make the final, those chances are over.

Cauley Woodrow applauds the Luton supporters after Town beat Sunderland 2-0

Speaking today, he said: “It’s just Cauley Woodrow, he’s not come through, he’s tried everything, bless him and we’ll miss him.

"He’s been really important for us, I know he’s not played or started every single game, but he’s been important for us.

"He’s tried everything, he’s had some injections, he’s had various things, lots and lots of treatment.

"It’s just really unfortunate that he couldn’t, it was just the turnaround time was too quick.

"He tried to get it going before the second semi-final 10 days ago and it just didn’t feel right.

"It probably just set him back a little bit as well, it was probably a gamble worth taking trying to be fit for such an important game.

"But I love him to bits and he’s going to be so important for us going forward.

"He’ll be with us on the day, helping out in his own way.

"You obviously feel for him because it’s everyone’s dream to be involved in a game like this.”

Woodrow’s absence is the only one for the Hatters though, who have a near enough fully fit squad for the clash, a world away from the situation they found themselves in last season, when an injury-hit side were knocked out in the semi-finals by Huddersfield.

Edwards added: “A lot of people deserve a lot of credit.

"The lads are so professional these days, but the S&C (strength and conditioning) team and the physios work really hard.

"They worked around the clock in trying to keep people fit and fresh and get them out there.

"It’s hard in the Championship as there’s so many games, it’s so physical, so demanding and especially the way we play.

"We demand that the lads run and work really hard, so it’s really good that we’re in this position with a really healthy squad going into the game.