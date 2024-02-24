Hatters striker ​Taylor is up and running for Imps with Grecians winner

​Going into the contest, Taylor, who had bagged 12 in 27 matches during a highly successful spell at Colchester United in the first half of the season, hadn’t found the net for his new club in five appearances. That all changed when he was sent through on 67 minutes, lifting his effort over advancing keeper Viljami Sinisalo to secure all three points. Lincoln boss Michael Skubala told the club’s official website: “Joe loves scoring goals, you can see that, and he was just snatching at a few the last few games. When he went through, I was praying he'd score, just for him. I knew when he started scoring he'd get more and more at this level. I think this will settle him down a bit and he'll kick on now."