Hatters striker Taylor is up and running for Imps with Grecians winner
Luton striker Joe Taylor scored his first goal for Lincoln City during the Imps’ 1-0 League One victory over Exeter City on Saturday.
Going into the contest, Taylor, who had bagged 12 in 27 matches during a highly successful spell at Colchester United in the first half of the season, hadn’t found the net for his new club in five appearances. That all changed when he was sent through on 67 minutes, lifting his effort over advancing keeper Viljami Sinisalo to secure all three points. Lincoln boss Michael Skubala told the club’s official website: “Joe loves scoring goals, you can see that, and he was just snatching at a few the last few games. When he went through, I was praying he'd score, just for him. I knew when he started scoring he'd get more and more at this level. I think this will settle him down a bit and he'll kick on now."
Taylor wasn’t the only player getting his first goal for his new club at the weekend, with Development squad striker Josh Allen scoring twice for AFC Sudbury during their 2-2 draw with Halesowen Town, a game that Jacob Pinnington also played in. Striker John McAtee couldn’t find the net in his cameo off the bench for Barnsley, although they still kept up their play-off push with a 2-1 victory at Fleetwood Town. Fellow forward Aribim Pepple came off the bench but Inverness Caledonian Thistle were held to a 3-3 draw by Partick Thistle in their Scottish Championship encounter. Meanwhile, Dion Pereira had 82 minutes as Dagenham & Redbridge drew 1-1 at York City in the National League.