Hatters suffer yet another blow to their relegation hopes with Wolves loss

Luton saw their chances of securing another season in the Premier League suffer yet another body blow as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

Hopes had been raised going into the game, with the hosts' loss against AFC Bournemouth in midweek stretching their unbeaten run to six matches, only scoring just four goals in that time too. However, they took advantage of some more poor defending from the Hatters to find the net twice, as although Rob Edwards' side gave themselves a chance late on when Carlton Morris was on target, it wasn't enough to prevent a 10th defeat from 13 matches.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Town made one change to the XI that were thrashed 5-1 by Brentford last weekend, Daiki Hashioka replacing the injured Issa Kabore, although the main talking point was the inclusion of striker Elijah Adebayo on the bench for the first time since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on February 18. Eager to get the Bees’ humiliation out of their system, Luton looked to do just that at the beginning of the contest, making a forceful start, Jordan Clark cleverly releasing Tahith Chong in the area, and when he was tackled, the ball dropped to Ross Barkley who wasted no time at all in lining up a fierce blast that Jose Sa parried away.

Luton striker Carlton Morris reacts to a 2-1 defeat at Wolves this afternoon - pic: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Reece Burke then sent Clark away with a long ball on the right, the midfielder spotting a retreating Sa and went for a deft lob, getting nowhere near enough on it, turning away in frustration as it dribbled through to the Portuguese stopper. Morris had a powerful effort blocked as there was no doubting the Hatters' intent, already giving a display that was miles better than last weekend, the forward putting his looping header from Hashioka's cross into the gloves of Sa.

Wolves looked dangerous whenever Mario Lemina and Matheus Cunha were in possession, as Lemina threaded a pass through for Hee Chan Hwang to get behind Gabe Osho, Thomas Kaminski saving well low down, the follow up blocked by the recovering defender. Toti tried his luck from range, Kaminski with a far simpler save on this occasion, as Joao Gomes almost made the most of a mistake by Barkley, lashing over the top.

Luton had their best chance on 38 minutes, winning the ball back high up, Clark's inviting cross met by Morris, who from a few yards out, could only direct his header straight at Sa. The miss was to prove costly as Wolves went straight up the other end and with Burke tangling with Cunha, the home midfielder proved stronger, as he was able to hold off Luton's defender and find Hwang. He advanced into the area, seeing his shot deflect off Mengi, go through Hashioka's legs, which gave the motionless Kaminski no chance.

Luton had to start the second half and make sure they stayed in the game, which they managed when Clark was back to make a terrific sliding intervention and prevent Toto doubling the score. The respite didn't last long though as from the short corner, a cross from deep saw Hashioka, who had struggled throughout, completely lose Toti, allowing the Portuguese defender to power his diving header beyond Kaminski to double the lead with just three minutes gone.

Town managed to keep the back door shut thanks to Burke's vital header as Boubacar Traore looked like he was going to find the top corner on the hour mark, Edwards opting to bring on Cauley Woodrow and Luke Berry for Hashioka and Clark. The Hatters looked a beaten side by now though, and should have been 3-0 down on 69 minutes, the visitors' completely switching off to allow one ball to release Nelson Semedo who went clean through on Kaminski, the keeper ensuring the deficit stayed at two.

Lemina ended a bright sprint forward by powering over, before the brightest moment of the half saw Adebayo make his first appearance for over two months when replacing Barkley. He immediately made an impact, winning a corner and from the set-piece on 80 minutes, Luton were back in it, Doughty's set-piece volleyed back to him by Woodrow, the wingback kept onside by a defender who hadn't ventured far enough away from the goal-line.

He floated in another threatening ball that was won by Burke, Morris spinning to volley in his 10th goal of the season from a matter of yards. Adebayo then won another corner that was headed out to Woodrow, who was far closer on this occasion, his volley from outside the box curving narrowly away from target.

Late on, with Osho barely able to move, but Town having made all their substitutions, they couldn't force the pressure to look like claiming an unlikely equaliser until the very last kick, Berry's ambitious straight forcing the most routine save out of Sa. The final whistle saw Town's players slump to the floor as they remained in the bottom three and will now be keeping everything crossed that they are still a point behind Forest going into the Everton game next week, the Reds entertaining Manchester City tomorrow afternoon.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Matt Doherty, Rayan Ait-Nouri (Huge Bueno 86), Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Hee Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha (Pablo Sarabia 76), Nelson Semedo, Maximillian Kilman (C), Toti. Subs not used: Dan Bentley, Tommy Doyle, Enso Gonzalez, Ty Barnett, Wes Okoduwa, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.