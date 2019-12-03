Hatters supporters' clubs plan show of strength over Newlands Park and Power Court

Luton Town Supporters Trust and Loyal Luton Supporters Club are planning to hold a public gathering before the club’s home game against Wigan on Saturday to show their support for the Power Court and Newlands Park plans.

The club have had both applications passed by Luton Borough Council, but Mall owners Capital & Regional have since applied for a Judicial Review into the Newlands Park scheme, with a judge now deciding whether there is a case to answer.

Both LTST and LLSC are now urging both fans and non-football supporters to head to St George's Square at 12.30pm this weekend with banners to show just how much the town want both plans to be built.

A statement said: “This is a peaceful show of strength.

“There will be no speeches, no grandstanding, we want to send a message that these are the first visible steps to show our support for our club and our town.

“We are urging supporters and the general public to attend as we are aware that Lawrence Hutchings (C&R chief executive) has said that it's only the supporter's organisations who want this and in general no-one in Luton other than these groups are in support.

“Therefore this show of strength, via the photo opportunities, will show Mr Hutchings and his board of directors the support there is for these developments.

“It is being encouraged to bring your own messages of support as we have been inundated with messages regarding when a visible presence will be made outside the Arndale, now is the time to do so.

“This is now YOUR time. We are asking for your support for a short while on a Saturday afternoon at a reasonable time.

“A picture paints a thousand words, let's do this for our club and our town, show your peaceful support for this event!”