Hatters swoop late on deadline day to sign highly-rated AIK midfielder

Spanish youngster moving to Kenilworth Road in January

Luton Town moved late on transfer deadline day to bring in highly-rated Spanish midfielder Lamine Fanne for an undisclosed fee from Swedish top flight club AIK yesterday.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Senegal, started his career at Spanish side Spanish club CE Constància, before moving to Sweden in March 2023. Although he has only made 13 senior appearances in the Allsvenskan, Sweden’s top flight division, the Hatters have opted to bring him to Kenilworth Road, once his domestic season finishes, joining up with his new team-mates permanently in January.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Town boss Edwards said: “Lamine is a really exciting young player that has been identified by the recruitment team, and kudos to them for their swift and decisive action. He’s one we all think has really high potential. He is a strong boy but can take the ball. He’s more of a defensive midfielder and can be really comfortable holding the ball under pressure.

Luton have signed Lamine Fanne - pic: Liam Smith

“He’s aggressive and strong in the tackle, and is very skilful. It was great meeting him because he was so happy to be here. Lamine is an exciting one for us but he will now go back to AIK until their season finishes, take a break, then come here in January when we look forward to working with him.”