Hatters take another step towards securing a play-off place with Millwall stalemate

Luton held Millwall to a goalless draw this afternoon

Promotion rivals Luton and Millwall just couldn’t be separated during their meeting at the New Den this afternoon, as the Hatters took another step towards securing a play-off place.

In a game that could quite easily be a play-off semi-final clash in a few months time, a sell-out crowd in South London made for an excellent atmosphere both ahead of the contest and during the eventual stalemate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was probably the highlight of the afternoon though as the players couldn’t quite match the fans’ attempts with precious little to shout about on the pitch, in what was an affair high on hard work, but ultimately low on quality.

The visitors were unsurprisingly unchanged from their superb 2-0 victory over Watford last weekend, boss Rob Edwards sticking with the same set of players who had masterminded the famous triumph.

As in the game at Kenilworth Road against the Lions, Luton almost fell behind inside the opening five minutes when their defence was caught out by a ball over the top, the completely unmarked Oliver Burke's touch just letting him down as Ethan Horvath was able to gather at his feet.

Tom Bradshaw then sliced wide of the target when falling backwards on his left foot, as the opening 15 minutes passed without any major incidents, Premier League referee Darren England not letting play flow as much as he might.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Bradshaw who caused Town another problem shortly afterwards, beating Lockyer for pace on the left, the Welsh international just managing to avoid nibbling at him inside the area, doing enough to only concede a corner.

Luton finally managed to cause a threat just before the half hour mark, Carlton Morris's attempt from range deflecting behind, which led to their best spell of the first half, a deep cross met by Elijah Adebayo, Morris just unable to turn it in.

Then, another delivery from Alfie Doughty reached Gabe Osho at the far post, but his header was also smuggled away by the Lions, who almost went up the other end and took the lead, Ryan Leonard's shot destined for the bottom corner until Horvath palmed it behind.

Morris had another attempt from outside the box, Adebayo diverting it wide of the post, before the game reverted to its scrappy nature, Luton's xG of 0.03 showcasing that very fact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second half initially didn't show any signs of changing that for the Hatters, Millwall showing first, Murray Wallace's header failing to come down and then Andreas Voglsammer latching on to a ball forward, only to get caught in two minds when bearing down on Horvath, Luton getting men back in the nick of time.

With both sides still not able to create anything, Millwall appeared to have an opportunity from a set-piece when Allan Campbell tripped his man, Voglsammer's aim was awry.

Out of nowhere, Luton finally had their first shot on target with 13 minutes to go, Morris's attempt from a tight angle requiring the previously underworked George Long to parry away.

He was called on again just moments later, getting down to turn Doughty's low sidefooter from 20 yards away, as it looked like the visitors might be trying to mount a late charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was stemmed though, Lockyer fortunate to not give away a penalty when man-handling his opponent in the area late on, Wallace firing over the bar.

Adebayo followed suit with an attempt that was ambitious at best, a cross into the box the far better option, but the lack of genuine quality shone through at the death, sub Scott Malone woefully overhitting a cross to a number of groans.

The result was more of a bonus for Luton than their hosts though, as they kept Millwall six points behind them in the battle for the play-offs, extending their own unbeaten run on the road to a mightily impressive nine matches.

Lions: George Long, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson (C Scott Malone 83), Jake Cooper, Oliver Burke (Billy Mitchell 83), Tom Bradshaw, Zian Flemming, Ryan Leonard (Jamie Shackleton 88), Andreas Voglsammer (Romaine Esse 82), George Saville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs not used: Bartosz Bialkowski, Duncan Watmore, George Honeyman.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell (Cauley Woodrow 87), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Joe Taylor, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley.

Bookings: Saville 40, Doughty 55, Campbell 77.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referee: Darren England.