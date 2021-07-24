Hatters take former Burton full back Reece Hutchinson on trial
Defender named in squad to face Portsmouth
Luton Town have taken former Burton Albion full back Reece Hutchinson on trial.
The 21-year-old, who was released by the Brewers at the end of last season, has been training with the Hatters and was named on the bench for this afternoon's friendly against Portsmouth
Hutchinson came through the academy at the Pirelli Stadium, signing a first professional deal in March 2018 following a loan spell at Northern Premier League Division One South side Romulus.
He made his debut on August 11, 2018, going on to play 31 times that term, including both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City, Burton going down 10-0 on aggregate.
The youngster then played 23 games the following campaign, but only featured twice last season, as he was released at the end of the season after 56 appearances in total and has also been on trial at League One Rotherham.