Hatters target signs for Sunderland

Luton target Jordan Willis has signed for League One Sunderland on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old left Coventry City at the end of last season, with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins admitting he had been wanting to play Championship football.

Town chief Graeme Jones revealed to the Luton News he was interested bringing the central defender to Kenilworth Road, but he was unveiled at the Stadium of Light this morning, having penned a two-year deal.

Speaking to the Black Cats official website, Willis said: "I’m buzzing to be signing for a club of this stature.

"When a club like Sunderland comes in for you, you just want to be part of the journey of getting them back to where they deserve to be.

"You dream of playing in front of big crowds as a kid, so I can’t wait to get started and get out on the pitch.”

Sunderland boss Jack Ross added: “Jordan is someone we identified a while ago, but we had to be patient because of the options he had due to his ability and age.

"He is going to get better, so I’m delighted that he has agreed to come here and I’m excited about what he will bring to the club, as he has attributes we wanted to add to the squad.”