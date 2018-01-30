Hatters target Woodyard reveals why he is staying with Lincoln

Luton transfer target Alex Woodyard has revealed just why he has chosen to stay with promotion rivals Lincoln City.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Sincil Bank from Braintree in the summer of 2016, was the subject of a bid from Town last week, which was rejected.

The Imps have since stated they have turned down an approach from an EFL club, which was one of the highest ever received by the club, close to City’s record transfer fee of £500,000 for now Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth back in September 1997.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed that this came from the Hatters, it was enough to trigger a release clause in Woodyward’s contract, but he has opted to remain with Lincoln.

Speaking to the club’s official website about he he made that choice, Woodyard said: “I signed a new contract in the summer to stay with the club. I have been overwhelmed with the level of support I have had since I joined.

“It is a privilege to play in front of the best supporters in lower league football.

“We’ve done well so far in League Two and everyone can see what the club is trying to do. I’ve worked with the manager and Nicky (Cowley) for quite some time now and we are good for each other.

“They know how to get the best out of me. I’m ambitious and want to play at the highest level, but I believe I can do that here at Lincoln City.

“We all want to build something that will live on long in the memory and we can all be proud of.

“I don’t want to just be remembered for what we did last season. That has just created a platform to continue to progress even further in the Football League.

“I remain firmly committed to this cause and I am going to do all I can to continue to drive this club forward.”