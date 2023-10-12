Hatters teen makes his England U18s debut as Young Lions draw with Belgium U18s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton youngster Joe Johnson made his England U18s debut as he played just over an hour in his country’s warm-up for the U17 World Cup by drawing 1-1 against Belgium on Wednesday.

The teenager was one of just five players in the starting XI who aren’t on the books of Chelsea as Ryan Garry’s Young Lions, who head to Indonesia for the World Cup next month, took the lead when Manchester City’s Joel Ndala fired home on 20 minutes after good work by Newcastle’s Anthony Munda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Belgians, who will also be heading to the World Cup, fought back after the break to find an equaliser.

Hatters youngster Joe Johnson made his England U18s debut this week - pic: Liam Smith

Johnson was one of a number of players taken off during the second period, as England eventually ended the game with 10 players, after Sunderland’s Tom Watson, who had only come on after 74 minutes, received a red card late on for a professional foul.

The U18s are back in action when they face Morocco at the Marbella Football Centre on Saturday (1.30pm).

England: Ted Curd, Josh Acheampong (Triston Rowe 74), Joe Johnson (Jayden Meghoma 64), Anthony Munda (Finley McAllister 46), Harrison Murray Campbell (Lakyle Samuel 74), Ishé Samuels Smith (Zach Abbott 74), Archie Stevens (Matthew Warhurst 83), Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Justin Oboavwoduo 54), Jimmy Jay Morgan (Jayden Danns 64), Chris Rigg (Tom Watson 74), Joel Ndala (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 64).